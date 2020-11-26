Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has spoken after organizers of the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) signature collection exercise failed to invite him to the function presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief, Raila Odinga.

During the exercise held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, Ruto was conspicuously missing from the event that was televised live on many of the major TV stations in the country.

Speaking after the launch, Ruto insisted there is still time to build consensus on BBI, even after the launch of the signature collection.

“Even with the signature launch there is still a real chance at a consensus for a non-divisive referendum that will allow Kenyans to express themselves without an us vs them, win vs lose contest,” Ruto said.

The second in command further reiterated that leaders should unite to fight the current health crisis as well as re-organize the country’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST