Sunday, November 8, 2020 – Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has sent a congratulatory message to United States President-Elect Joe Biden, who defeated incumbent President Donald Trump.

Through his Twitter page on Saturday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Biden has won through a democratic process.

“CONGRATULATIONS, @JoeBiden for winning the 2020 US Presidential Election. Although I rooted for @SenSanders and still believe that he was the BEST Democratic Candidate for President, you have gone through the democratic process and emerged VICTORIOUSly. Viva!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Biden, who is a Democratic candidate, managed to garner over 75 million popular votes and 290 Electoral College votes.

Trump, who is the incumbent and a Republican candidate, managed to garner 70 million popular votes and 214 Electoral College votes.

However, Trump has maintained that he will not concede defeat saying the elections in some states were not “free and fair”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST