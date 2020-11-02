Monday, November 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on Monday, presided over a retreat of over 300 lawmakers at a Naivasha resort where they drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Conspicuously missing from the retreat was Deputy President William Ruto, who has sent indications that he may oppose the report if it fails to address some issues he raised at the Bomas of Kenya last week.

As Uhuru and Raila campaigned for BBI, former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama has revealed what the DP was doing at his Karen residence.

Muthama said at the time Uhuru and Raila were wasting taxpayers’ money in Naivasha, Ruto was holding a meeting with Kamba leaders where several issues were discussed.

“Kamba leaders met his Excellency DP Ruto where a number of issues facing the community were raised,”Muthama told a local daily on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST