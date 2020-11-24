Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence after Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, threatened to reopen the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

On Monday, Kinoti, who addressed a presser outside DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, pledged to prepare a watertight case against the 2007/08 Post-Election Violence perpetrators after receiving statements from some of the victims in Rift Valley and particularly in Molo and Eldoret town.

Commenting about Kinoti’s move, Ruto on Tuesday said the DCI and his coterie want to revive ethnic division in the country after seeing the “Hustler Nation” has risen above tribes and political kingpins.

Ruto further said the hustlers have realised that poverty and unemployment are the main problems facing them and not ethnic division propaganda being peddled by some selfish leaders.

“The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the resurrection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements’ REALISATION that poverty&unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes,” Ruto said on his Twitter handle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST