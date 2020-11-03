Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – There was panic inside Deputy President William Ruto’s camp on Monday after details emerged that lawyer Paul Gicheru had surrendered to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands.

Gicheru, a highly connected advocate and the current chairman of the Export Processing Zone Authority, was slapped with an international arrest warrant in 2015 for alleged witness interference in Ruto’s case.

However, in a surprise twist, the ICC announced that Gicheru had surrendered to The Hague-based court in what could pose a new headache to the DP.

The surrender of Gicheru surprised lawyers, including those who helped him to secure the High Court victory after ICC ordered his extradition.

“I have just learned about it [the surrender] today. Of course, my services came to an end after the judgment. But the decision was never appealed,” Lawyer John Khaminwa told a local daily.

After Gicheru surrendered, Ruto, who was in his Karen residence, immediately contacted his legal team led by British lawyer Karim Khan to assess the legal implication of the new development.

Khan was very instrumental in dropping Ruto’s case in 2015 and he is a renowned criminal lawyer who has his offices in London.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.