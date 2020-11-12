Thursday, November 12, 2020 – A plot to deny Deputy President William Ruto’s allies re-election in 2022 has been hatched.

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, were yesterday holed up in a closed-door meeting to strategize on how to ground the Tanga Tanga lawmakers and hand them a humiliating defeat in the 2022 election.

According to reports, the group, led by Maina Kamanda and Babu Owino, are keen on kicking all MPs allied to Ruto out of Parliament come 2022.

Ruto’s ally, Moses Kuria, confirmed the plot, saying Uhuru and Raila want them out of Parliament for supporting the DP and were doing everything to make that happen.

In his Facebook account, Kuria alleged that he was the subject of discussion during a recent BBI retreat in Naivasha in which Uhuru and Raila attended.

“At the BBI retreat at the Great Rift Valley Lodge today, I have no idea how I became the subject of discussion to the point saying he will ensure I do not get re-elected in 2022 since hiyo kiti iko na mwenyewe.”

“In God I trust.”

“This far he has brought me.”

“Twende Kazi,” stated Kuria.

