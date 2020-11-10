Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Mama Rachel Ruto, has sent a message of encouragement to Kenyans as they continue to battle coronavirus and divisive politics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In her message, she quoted the book of Psalms 125:2-3, which talks about God surrounding those who trust in him at all times.

“As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds His people from this time forth and forever. For the scepter of wickedness shall not rest on the land allotted to the righteous, lest the righteous reach out their hands to iniquity. Psalms 125:2-3 NKJV” Mama Rachael Ruto.

Mama Rachael Ruto’s message comes at a time when her husband is undergoing a lot of ‘suffering’ over his lofty ambitions of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Already, some State operatives are colluding with the International Criminal Court (ICC), to have the DP incarcerated, to put a brake on his Presidential bid in 2022.

However, the second in command has remained determined in occupying the House on the Hill despite the nefarious plots.

