Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Here’s a snippet of Daily Nation newspaper in 1977 where the founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, lied to Kenyans that they will get free water soon.

Decades later, we are still paying huge water bills, and his son, Uhuru, is still giving empty promises to Kenyans.

Kenyan leaders for you.

