Thursday, November 5, 2020 – The embattled lawyer, Paul Gicheru, was a very disturbed man before he surrendered himself to the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

According to his wife, it was time for Gicheru, who is sick, to face his accusers, who accused him of interfering with witnesses in the Deputy President William Ruto’s case at ICC, to clear his conscience.

She noted that they sat as a family, weighed the issue and decided it was time Gicheru faced his accusers.

“I have talked to Gicheru’s wife and she has told me that they looked at the issue and felt that they had no other option but for him to surrender.”

“She also informed me that his first appearance will be without a lawyer,” said Gicheru’s lawyer John Khaminwa said.

Khaminwa has since sent a nine-page plea to the International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to factor in Gicheru’s health and have him defend himself out of ICC’s remand centre.

The Kenyan DAILY POST