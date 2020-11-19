Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a new set of directives for anyone traveling into or transiting through Kenya, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a memo, the Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry made it mandatory for a nucleic acid test for anyone traveling in Kenya.

“All passengers arriving and transiting Kenya must have a nucleic acid test (PCR) Covid-19 negative certificate for a test conducted 96 hours prior to travel.”

“Passengers whose certificates expire while on transit will be required to deposit their passport with the airport health authorities and facilitate testing in a recognized facility at own cost,” reads an excerpt of the memo sent to all ports of entry by the MoH.

The new rules are to be effected immediately as per the Ministry’s directive.

“The mandatory ministry of health traveler’s health service online form must be filled and submitted prior to travel,” the memo further reads.

Guests landing in Nairobi will now be released from the aircraft in batches of 30, to avoid overcrowding at the screening area.

MoH urged all guests or returning citizens to adhere to Covid-19 prevention protocols at all airports and inside the aircraft.

October 2020 was Kenya’s toughest month in the fight against Covid-19 with 285 people losing their lives to the virus.

This translates to an average of nearly 10 deaths a day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST