Thursday, November 12, 2020 – The County Assembly Forum has said there will be no referendum in the country if their issues will not be included in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, County Assembly Secretary-General, Kipkurui Chepkwony, said their demands must be incorporated in the BBI report, or else there will be no referendum.

“Do not tell us to take it or leave it because we can also say the same.

“Let us have a conversation and see if the document can be improved further,” Chepkwony stated.

He also said the CAF wants to have an audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga to share with them their concerns.

“We want to be heard because we play a very critical role in the process,” he stated.

MCAs want to know how the Ward Development Fund will be raised from 5 to 30 per cent. They also want Ward Reps appointed as county executive members.

They further want proper facilitation of the assemblies, the institutionalization of CAF as well as reviewing MCAs’ salaries to mirror the formula used in determining MPs’ pay.

