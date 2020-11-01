Sunday, November 1, 2020 -Sometime last year, Lillian Muli’s ex-husband, Moses Kanene, introduced his new lover Grace Nungari, a single mother of three and a banker by profession.

Kanene posted photos spoiling Grace with love and announced to the world that he had found a new partner after the messy divorce with his celebrity ex-wife.

Lillian Muli was among those who congratulated her ex-husband after he flaunted his new fiancé and said that she was happy for him.

“They really look good together and personally, I don’t have anything more to say. We have been separated for a good seven years. I can’t deny him happiness since I found happiness too. All is well.” Lillian was quoted saying during an interview.

However, Kanene’s affair with Grace was short-lived.

He deleted all photos that he had taken with her after their relationship failed to work.

Grace moved on quickly and found a new man after she broke up with Lillian Muli’s ex-husband.

A few months ago, she posted photos enjoying nice moments with her new ‘bae’ while looking like a match made in heaven.

Grace and her new man were declared husband and wife on Saturday during a colorful wedding ceremony.

She shared photos on her Instagram page and announced that she is officially off the market, barely one year after she broke up with Moses Kanene.

This is how the wedding went down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST