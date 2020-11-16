Monday November 16, 2020 – The family of the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, has denied reports that the mother of the legislator passed on, a day after the son’s death.

There were reports on social media platforms claiming that Murunga’s mother passed on soon after receiving news of her son’s demise.

“It is also very important to highlight that there has been some news going around that the mother to the late Justus Murunga has died, but that is not true.”

“She is sick, and she has been bedridden for a while, but the mother is still alive.”

“People should exercise caution when spreading the news about the death of the MP’s mother,” said a family member.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) lawmaker passed away while undergoing treatment at St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

Before his death, Murunga had been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu County on Thursday, where he had been admitted with hypertension and diabetes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST