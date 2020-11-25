Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Nominated MCA, Anne Thumbi, has been summoned by Jubilee Party over allegations of disloyalty and showing disrespect to the party.

Thumbi, who was also the late Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s lover, will be expected to head to Jubilee Party Offices to respond to the alleged accusations.

Jubilee Party will be seeking to determine whether Thumbi’s past actions were carried out in accordance with the party rules.

Her loyalty was put on the spot during the 2019 Kibra by-elections as many sought to know whether she would side with Macdonald Mariga or ODM’s Imran Okoth, former Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s brother.

This all came to light during the burial of Ken Okoth, where Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, revealed the late MP’s secret family.

In this revelation, Okoth allegedly had a secret relationship with Ann Thumbi leading to the birth of a son, whom Thumbi claimed belongs to Okoth.

For this reason, many expected Thumbi to side with Ken Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth, who was in the race for an ODM ticket.

Thumbi revealed her true stance when she stood in solidarity with the Jubilee Candidate Mariga.

Thumbi, a Ruto ally, was also put on the spot by Sonko’s allegations alluding that he nominated Thumbi to the County Assembly at the behest of the late Ken Okoth.

