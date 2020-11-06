Friday, November 6, 2020 – Churchill Show comedian, Njoro, has landed a decent job on radio just three weeks after he was discharged from a rehab centre in Nakuru.

He confirmed to his fans through a video that he is well now and he had been discharged from rehab where he was admitted after disclosing that he was dealing with depression.

Njoro is now a presenter at Flamingo Radio Station – a media house based in Nakuru.

This was confirmed by Flamingo Radio’s head of station, a Mr. Charles.

‘Yes it is true Njoro joined us, he is our visitor and he will be running an evening show alongside other two presenters.”

“We are glad and honoured to have him in our team.”

“We are hoping to go a very long way with him,’ said Charles.

