Saturday, 28 November 2020 – A middle-aged man has lost his life after he was shot dead by a rogue cop in Malaba for not wearing a mask.

A heart-breaking video that is doing rounds on social media shows the deceased’s relatives weeping while viewing his lifeless body.

The deceased’s brother, who was overwhelmed with grief, was heard saying that his late brother has never engaged in any criminal activity.

He described him as an ordinary hustler who was trying to make ends meet.

He broke down while narrating how a police officer cut short the life of his brother, who was a boda-boda rider.

The deceased was reportedly shot dead by a rogue cop on a road-block.

Watch the heart-breaking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST