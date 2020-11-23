Monday, 23 November 2020 – A first-year student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), lost her life over the weekend at a friend’s house after a drinking spree.

A close friend of the deceased reached out to blogger Xtian Dela and informed him of the tragic incident.

The deceased lady was reportedly drinking with friends at a club called Containers and after the drinking spree, she went to spend the night at one of her friend’s house in an apartment called Springvale Heights.

It’s not clear what caused the death of the young girl although she is alleged to have choked on her vomit.

Police arrived at the scene and took her body to the mortuary.

Here are details of the deceased lady posted on Xtian Dela’s Instagram stories

Here are photos of the deceased lady.

