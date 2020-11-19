Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Kenyans were recently shocked after it emerged that former Tusker Project Fame Contestant, David Major, was wallowing in poverty in the streets.

Well-wishers came to the rescue of the talented vocalist after spotting him at Mirema Drive along Thika Road, where he was idling in the streets while shabbily dressed.

David Major is said to have fallen into drug addiction after wasting his fortunes.

During his glory days, he used to hang-out with hot slay queens like Tanasha Donna.

Spot her in these photos.

