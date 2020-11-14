Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed never to let BBI report ‘doctored’ any further, in the name of including further views as demanded by Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Raila, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report contains views of a majority of Kenyans, suggesting that the disgruntled interest groups can choose to support or oppose it at the referendum.

This comes even as they plan to launch the collection of signatures next week, in what will effectively slam the door on any push to make changes to the report.

This as the former premier indicated that the country could go for a referendum as early as April next year.

Addressing the press at his Capitol Hill office yesterday, Raila said people are free to have their opinion on the document but the final say will be made by the majority at the ballot.

“People have had an opportunity to talk about those issues, two years now.”

“The clergy themselves had an opportunity to express their views,” said Raila.

He made the remarks in response to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops who have opposed powers of the president to appoint prime minister and deputies, claiming the document was creating an imperial president.

Deputy President William Ruto, governors, Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and a section of religious people have demanded substantial amendments amid push to have a non-contested plebiscite.

