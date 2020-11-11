Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government is in the final stages of acquiring a members-only club in Nairobi, to pave way for the expansion of Uhuru Highway, and the construction of a matatu terminus.

Speaking at the Senate on Tuesday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, told the House that Uhuru’s Government had already committed Ksh5 billion, to purchase the land that is owned by Kenya Railways Retirement Pension Scheme.

“Treasury has confirmed that the money is available and that the NLC is finalising the valuation for the compulsory acquisition of Railways Club land,” he divulged.

The government is buying the Railways’ land for the Nairobi Expressway Road project and to build a bus terminus along Uhuru Highway, for matatus coming to the city from Mombasa Road, Lang’ata Road, and Ngong Road.

The expressway is part of the state’s plan to decongest traffic in Nairobi and the new bus terminus will also be part of the BRT project that is already in the works.

When complete, it will serve as the final stop for passengers travelling to the CBD, as the Nairobi Metropolitan Services seeks to ban Matatus from entering the central business district.

After alighting at the new terminus, passengers will then be expected to board the BRT buses to their destinations in the CBD or proceed to other bus termini outside the city.

Traders who had businesses inside the Kenya Railway Club lost up to Ksh200 million as KeNHA started demolition of the premises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST