Saturday, November 22, 2020 – Former Presidential candidate, Mwalimu Mohamed Dida, has warned Kenyans against supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a social media post on Saturday, Dida said supporting Ruto is equivalent to buying nice shoes from a Githurai trader at night.

Githurai is known for selling fake items that will be of no service to you especially those sold at night.

“Supporting Ruto is like buying nice shoes from a night trader in Githurai.

“He is a charming marketer and gives unbeatable bargains to convince you.

“You wake up the following morning only to realise that you bought 2 faded left-sided shoes that are than Lwanda Magere!” Mwalimu Dida said.

Mwalimu Dida is one of the few Kenyan politicians, who have vied for the presidency without success.

He is currently a businessman in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST