Monday, November 30, 2020 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has urged Deputy President William Ruto, to shelve his 2022 presidential ambitions because he cannot win the election.

Speaking in Kimumu in Eldoret, on Saturday during the launch of a football tournament, the Senator Ruto that the 2022 General Election will be too difficult for him to win due to what he described as ‘too many political enemies’ out to block him.

“The DP must strategise and see beyond 2022. If your enemies are coming to attack you, don’t face them head-on, hide and attack after they have left,” Malala said.

Malala urged Ruto to support Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who he claimed would unify the country.

“I know you are behind hustler, but he is still young and can shelve his ambition for Mudavadi in 2022 and come back stronger in 2027 or 2032,” Malala told the crowd.

Malala said a Mudavadi ticket will unite Kenyans and rid the country of divisive politics ahead of the General Election.

“Mudavadi is a good leader and mature enough to run the country, let our neighbours from Rift Valley led by Ruto back him,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST