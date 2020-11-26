Thursday, 26 November 2020 – Self-declared President of African Comedy, Eric Omondi, has launched a scathing attack on Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, after he condemned his latest stunts.

Eric Omondi has been sharing controversial photos and videos parading his bare chest after he gained some muscles.

Mutua, while addressing the media, told the popular comedian to respect himself

“People like Eric Omondi, you wonder what kind of madman is this. You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don’t you respect yourself?” Mutua posed during a presser.

Omondi has responded to Mutua and warned him against using his name for cheap publicity stunts.

He further noted that Mutua has not helped the entertainment industry in any way.

“Dr. Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the president of an entire continent. Stop using my name in cheap PUBLICITY stunts.

“I have never understood what you do for a living. You have not helped the entertainment industry in any way.

“So you flew all the way to Mombasa to do this press conference, hiyo pesa ungenipatia niongeze nayo cameras kwa studio zangu so that we can shoot more videos for more talented young Kenyans” the comedian ranted.

“You don’t know my story! You don’t understand my process,” he added.

