Friday, November 20, 2020 – Renowned Pastor, Reuben Kigame, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, and COTU boss Francis Atwoli, of dire consequences in their quest to change the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

Venting on Youtube, Kigame, who is also a gospel musician, stated that he was speaking for millions of Kenyans who are frustrated and overwhelmed by the process.

He noted that the BBI is making the three leaders lose credibility, especially at a time when Kenyans are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kenya is stressed up, Kenya is overwhelmed.”

“This idea of pushing for a referendum right now is tarnishing your image as leaders and there is a price for indifference.”

“You will be rejected as leaders.”

“Remember Titanic sank.”

“There were warnings that it was leaking.”

“We are warning you in love and we are patriotic,” Kigame stated.

He questioned why Raila, Uhuru and Atwoli were moving forward with the process at a time when Kenyans are suffering, and wondered if the leaders had discreet knowledge about Covid-19 that they do not want to release.

He appealed to the BBI proponents to stop their madness because the referendum can wait.

“Kenya is collapsing. BBI can wait.”

“It’s not that we do not want the process.”

“We are begging you to stop it until we are safe until children are back to school, find jobs, pay loans and are ready to assemble again.”

“We are not sober to make decisions right now,” he lamented.

Kigame also noted that the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) itself, is not ready to conduct a referendum.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati has opposed BBI proposals targeting IEBC and also proposed his own changes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST