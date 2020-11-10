Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to focus more on the successful prosecution of high profile cases, especially those involving misuse of public resources.

Speaking at State House yesterday, when he received the ODPP’s 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 performance reports, Uhuru said it is only through successful prosecution of such cases that the agency will win and retain the confidence of Kenyans.

“Confidence is a fleeting thing.”

“If people don’t see results, that confidence can also evaporate.”

“It is therefore important that results are also shown so as to justify the investments we are putting in,” he said.

Nonetheless, the president commended the ODPP for its achievements over the two years and encouraged the institution to collaborate more with other line agencies so as to achieve greater success in the future.

He said an effective and efficient criminal justice system does not only build confidence but also attracts investors, leading to the creation of jobs for the Kenyan youth.

“I want to encourage you.”

“As much as we appreciate what you have done and what you are doing, I must emphasize the need to deliver results and the need to bring closure to cases.”

“That is what will build the confidence, that is what will make the Kenyan public and the international community say, yes Kenya does have a criminal justice system that delivers and produces results,” Uhuru said.

