Monday November 16, 2020 – The family of the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga, has denied reports that the MP died of Covid-19.

This comes even as reports are rife that Murunga died of complications associaited with Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, the family Spokesman, Asman Angara, denied rumours that the MP had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, and added that he collapsed as he was about to have his supper.

“We are getting reports that the MP died of Covid-19, but he was tested and turned out negative and there’s no way the hospital would have discharged him to interact with people if he was indeed positive.”

“At around 7:45 when we were about to have supper, he felt fatigued and collapsed on the staircase,” he explained.

After collapsing, Murunga was rushed to Matungu Sub-County Hospital, but the medics chose not to admit him because the hospital lacked oxygen cylinders.

His family then opted to transfer him to St Mary’s Hospital about 10 Kilometers away, but his condition deteriorated in the 20 mins that he was driven to the facility and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the late Murunga has been transferred to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi as per the request of the Parliamentary Service Commission who will handle burial arrangements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST