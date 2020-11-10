Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, over his constant politicking at the expense of development.

Speaking while opening the cargo transit shed linking the Embakasi Inland Container Depot to other counties, on Tuesday, Uhuru urged the governor to stop politics and focus on development.

He also urged them to stop inciting people against the Government, especially the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

This was in reference to Sonko’s recent outburst in which he exposed NMS Boss, General Mohammed Badi, for letting garbage choke the city estates.

“There is no need of going around making noise instead of bringing development to Kenyans,” he said.

“The people I am talking about know themselves.”

“Let us facilitate our people and make their lives easier not complicated,” he said.

“This was not a big issue.”

“It is just a matter of taking up a problem and finding out a way.”

“We must reform the way we provide services to our people.”

Uhuru said doing ease of business should not only be about big businessmen but also small businesses.

“If any public servant is not content with the salary he is receiving from the government, he can leave it and start his own business,” he said.

The President also directed NMS boss, Genera Badi, to ensure that he puts CCTV cameras at the railway station to see if he harasses people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST