Sunday, November 29, 2020 – South Africa has reportedly erected a statue in honour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a Facebook posted by East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Simon Mbugua, on Sunday, Raila was honoured for his indefatigable fight for freedom and democracy in Africa and particularly Kenya.

“South Africa erects a statue of Raila Odinga. To signify respect in common for Raila Odinga and Nelson Mandela,” Mbugua wrote on his page.

Raila Odinga’s effort in the fight to liberate Kenya from the hood of dictatorial leadership and an urge for democracy and fairness has been equaled to Nelson Mandela’s fight to liberate South Africans from the fangs of collaborators.

The late Nelson Mandela holds a record of being the first President of South Africa to be elected in a fully representative democratic election.

Mandela was also the first South African black Head of State.

Mandela died at the age of 95, on 5th December 2013 after long suffering from a respiratory infection.

Here is the statue that has left tongues wagging with some questioning its credibility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST