Saturday, November 14, 2020 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has come to the defense of Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, who is accused of disrespecting teachers and education officials.

Last week, Magoha was captured on camera hurling insults to a senior education officer in Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Sossion said cartels have blown the incident out of proportion following CS Magoha’s tough stance on corruption in the ministry.

“The same cartels who fought and removed CS Amina Mohamed are taking advantage of a minor incident to remove Magoha because of his stance against corruption,” Sossion said.

The KNUT boss said there was nothing wrong with the CS asking tough questions from his field officer, who had failed in his duties.

“What really was the personal concern of Magoha at Langas Primary School? Proper hygiene and he was asking questions to his field officer?” he posed.

“A minor thing is being blown out of proportion and cartels are taking advantage to have him out.”

Sossion cited Magoha’s stance on corruption, handling of Covid-19 in school and national examinations, as some reason he is being fought.

Sossion spoke hours after the Public Service Commission (PSC) stripped Magoha of human resource powers and transferred them to his junior, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in what appears to be a phased approach to boot him out of the sensitive docket.

