Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now under siege following a new plot to impeach him.

Details of a meeting aimed at impeaching Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, that occurred at Capitol Hill, have revealed a new plot to deal with the governor’s hardline position against the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

The meeting, which happened on Tuesday, is said to have included representatives from both Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Jubilee Party.

Roysambu Ward Representative Peter Warutere, who is an ally of Sonko, intimated that the meeting was aimed at strategizing ways to reopen the impeachment plans of the governor.

His sentiments were corroborated by Nyayo Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi, who confirmed that the meeting was aimed to include the return of Edward Gichana as the county clerk.

However, Warutere claimed that the plan would fail, noting that Jubilee MCAs in Nairobi will not support the motion.

“I can guarantee that Jubilee ward representatives will not support the impeachment of Governor Sonko.”

“He is our governor.”

“If any issue touches on him, we can only take directions from the President,” stated the Ward Rep.

However, Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader, Michael Ogada, downplayed the meeting, claiming that it was not aimed at impeaching the governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST