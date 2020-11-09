Monday, November 9, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stirred emotions after he claimed that ODM leader Raila Odinga survived an assassination attempt by the State in 2017.

In the post which was shared across his social media yesterday, Sonko appeared to express concerns over what he termed as dictatorship tendencies in Africa.

Sonko posted a video that recounted the events of November 17, 2017, when Odinga returned to a heroic welcome at JKIA.

Kenyans who had gone to the airport to receive the ODM leader were engaged in running battles with police officers who were working at the behest of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Raila’s daughter, Winnie, would later recount the events, offering details on how his father was almost shot while inside his car.

“The most frightening moment was when a bullet hit the windscreen and shattered it.”

“Had it not been a bulletproof car, that bullet would have hit Mzee.”

“Two bullets also hit the car on the side I was sitting,” Winnie stated at the time.

Authorities refuted the claims, arguing that no bullets were used on that particular day.

Many of Sonko’s followers questioned why Sonko was making reference to the 2017 incident, given that Raila had already made peace with President Uhuru Kenyatta with whom they were fighting for the presidency then.

A number of Kenyans argued that the county boss was wittily trying to get back at the Head of State by trying to force a rift between him and Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST