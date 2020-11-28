Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, allegedly reached out to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, as his impeachment motion kicked off.

However, Raila did not respond to him, forcing the embattled governor to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta through Jubilee’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju.

Sonko is said to have led an entourage of over 15 MCAs to Tuju’s home to plead for his job.

Raila had earlier in the week received directives from President Uhuru Kenyatta to coordinate with Jubilee leadership to eject the governor from office.

On Thursday, November 26, 86 MCAs out of 122 had already signed to support Sonko’s impeachment.

Nairobi residents have until December 2 to present their views on the impeachment motion, before Sonko appears before the County Assembly to defend himself against allegations levelled against him.

He was accused of graft, abuse of office and violation of the constitution.

Sonko’s spokesperson, Benson Mulwa, detailed that Sonko resorted to rallying his allies in the Senate and County Assembly to reject the impeachment motion.

In the event Sonko is impeached, Nairobi County Speaker, Benson Mutura, will take over as acting governor for 60 days as the county prepares for a by-election owing to the fact that the City does not have a deputy governor.

Sonko has failed to appoint a deputy, who would have taken over after Polycarp Igathe exited the office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST