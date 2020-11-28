Saturday, November 28, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko yesterday reached out to President Uhuru Kenyatta, amid the looming impeachment, after former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, snubbed him.

Sonko is said to have reached out to Uhuru through Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

He is said to have led an entourage of over 15 MCAs to Tuju’s home to plead for his job.

According to sources, Sonko was allegedly asked to sign the Ksh 37 million budget and hand over Ksh 27 million to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as the only solution to the impeachment bid, something he had rejected earlier.

Services in Nairobi are said to be at a standstill as NMS boss, General Mohammed Badi and Sonko fight for control of the budget.

This comes even as Sonko had earlier intimated at being ready to exit the office.

He stated he did not need to be saved, adding that he was ready to cede his governorship and resume his old life before venturing into politics.

He is also reportedly seeking signatures to counter the 86 signed by MCAs in support of his impeachment, which he argued that some of the signatures were not valid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST