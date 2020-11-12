Wednesday, November 11, 202 – There is this rumour that has been going round that Shakilla is 2 months pregnant for the late Ginimbi.

The post that circulated the whole of yesterday and today says that the two met in 2017 when the deceased had gone to sleep in Kilimani and that’s how their affair started.

However, Shakilla has denied these claims saying that she has never even met him.

“I distance myself from this post I don’t even know the late Ginimbi, may his soul rest in peace.”

“There are some things that are told online which are lies and my pictures are used,” said Shakilla.

