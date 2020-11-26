Job Title: Social Worker cum Administrator

Location: Kwale County

Our client is a charitable organization dealing with education and child care.

They seek to hire a mature Social Worker who will be in charge of the day to day running of the organization and supervision of staff and children under the organization’s care.

The role requires one to have good interpersonal skills and be sensitive when dealing with children.

Responsibilities

Supervision of entire staff in the organization

Report directly to the board and come up with strategies on how to build the organization

Manage the assets of the organization and ensure proper use by staff and children

Filing of staff and children files to ensure proper record keeping

Handle any queries from the Children department and escalate difficult matters to Senior Management

Ensure Meal plans are strictly adhered to

Ensure cleanliness and hygiene of the establishment and its surrounding

Resolve all complaints from staff and children

Daily meetings with staff and update senior management

Prepare weekly rosters

Any other duties assigned by Management

Qualifications

Certificate / Diploma in Social Work or Community Development

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a child care-based environment

Computer Literate

Must have excel skills for reporting

Must willing to live and work in Kwale County

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team

Must be willing to act as a parent first to the children and listen to their needs

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion. Able to meet strict deadlines

Excellent planning and organizational skills

NB:

MUST have experience working with children

MUST be willing to live and work in Kwale County

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Social Worker cum Administrator – Kwale County) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Thursday, 3rd December 2020

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted