Job Title: Social Worker cum Administrator
Location: Kwale County
Our client is a charitable organization dealing with education and child care.
They seek to hire a mature Social Worker who will be in charge of the day to day running of the organization and supervision of staff and children under the organization’s care.
The role requires one to have good interpersonal skills and be sensitive when dealing with children.
Responsibilities
- Supervision of entire staff in the organization
- Report directly to the board and come up with strategies on how to build the organization
- Manage the assets of the organization and ensure proper use by staff and children
- Filing of staff and children files to ensure proper record keeping
- Handle any queries from the Children department and escalate difficult matters to Senior Management
- Ensure Meal plans are strictly adhered to
- Ensure cleanliness and hygiene of the establishment and its surrounding
- Resolve all complaints from staff and children
- Daily meetings with staff and update senior management
- Prepare weekly rosters
- Any other duties assigned by Management
Qualifications
- Certificate / Diploma in Social Work or Community Development
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in a child care-based environment
- Computer Literate
- Must have excel skills for reporting
- Must willing to live and work in Kwale County
- Must have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team
- Must be willing to act as a parent first to the children and listen to their needs
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion. Able to meet strict deadlines
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
NB:
- MUST have experience working with children
- MUST be willing to live and work in Kwale County
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Social Worker cum Administrator – Kwale County) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Thursday, 3rd December 2020
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted