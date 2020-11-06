Friday, 6 November 2020 – City pastor Lucy Natasha of Prophetic Later Glory Ministy International Church, jetted to Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday in the company of the Oracle Team, a group of young men and women who helps her in the running of church affairs.

Natasha arrived at JKIA in a flashy entourage that consisted of high-end guzzlers that escorted her like a powerful state official.

After landing in Nigeria, she was given a heroic welcome together with her team.

The pretty preacher shared photos of her being ushered into a posh Range Rover with heavily armed cops guarding her.

The photos have elicited a lot of reactions on social media.

Natasha has been accused of being a clout chaser instead of spreading the gospel.

This is how she was received in Nigeria.

