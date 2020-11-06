Friday, 06 November 2020 – Gospel singer Size 8 has landed a lucrative ambassadorial role after going through a trying moment last month when her husband DJ Mo was caught in a shameful cheating scandal.

Size 8 was ridiculed on social media and her marriage put to test after Edgar Obare exposed her cheating husband.

All kinds of memes were shared on social media to troll her but she managed to weather the storm.

The pretty songstress can now breathe a sigh of relief after she landed an ambassadorial role with a milling company.

She signed a deal with Giant Millers Limited to promote the company’s flour that is new in the market.

Size 8 shared the good news with her fans saying, “The God of goodness!! His kingdom on earth for all to see!! Canna Premium Ugali flour now in most leading supermarkets “

