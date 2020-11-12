Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has all the reasons to be happy after the High Court temporarily suspended directives given by President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), on political gatherings in the country, which intended to tame him.

In the ruling, the Judge ordered the Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutayambai, not to enforce the directives which were ratified by the Cabinet, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The committee, which is led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, had on October 7, announced that politicians intending to hold public meetings and gatherings will be required to notify the area Officer Commanding Station (OCS), three days prior to the visit.

He added that conveners of the meetings would be required to obey orders given to them by the OCSs.

The OCS would be present throughout the meeting procession and would assist the police in the maintenance of peace and order at the meeting or procession.

Also, any person who intended to participate in the public meeting would be required to exercise a high sense of civic duty and responsibility and not to be in possession of any weapon.

Further, all persons making their address in the public meeting were barred from using offensive, abusive, insulting, misleading, confusing, obscene or profane language.

The petition was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), challenging the advisory by the Joseph Kinyua-led committee, arguing that they are unlawful and breached citizens’ right to assemble.

The Kenyan DAILY POST