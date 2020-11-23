Job Title: Shop Attendants

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: High End Clothing and Shoes Shops

Salary: KShs 22,000

Job Location: Nairobi and Mombasa

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Explaining and selling products to customers
  • Promoting the products
  • Handling cash
  • Follow-ups with the customers
  • Meeting sales targets
  • Escalating any issues in the shop
  • Maintaining security and safety of the shop
  • Maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the shop
  • Organizing outdoor promotions and sales
  • Marketing the products

Key Requirements

  • Qualifications in Sales and Marketing
  • Previous experience as a shop attendant in high end clothes or shoes shops
  • Neat and presentable personal appearance
  • Excellent communication skills with a warm personality
  • Ability to maintain favorable relations with customers and fellow employees
  • Both ladies and men are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

