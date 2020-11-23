Job Title: Shop Attendants

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: High End Clothing and Shoes Shops

Salary: KShs 22,000

Job Location: Nairobi and Mombasa

Duties and Responsibilities:

Explaining and selling products to customers

Promoting the products

Handling cash

Follow-ups with the customers

Meeting sales targets

Escalating any issues in the shop

Maintaining security and safety of the shop

Maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the shop

Organizing outdoor promotions and sales

Marketing the products

Key Requirements

Qualifications in Sales and Marketing

Previous experience as a shop attendant in high end clothes or shoes shops

Neat and presentable personal appearance

Excellent communication skills with a warm personality

Ability to maintain favorable relations with customers and fellow employees

Both ladies and men are encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.