Job Title: Shop Attendants
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: High End Clothing and Shoes Shops
Salary: KShs 22,000
Job Location: Nairobi and Mombasa
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Explaining and selling products to customers
- Promoting the products
- Handling cash
- Follow-ups with the customers
- Meeting sales targets
- Escalating any issues in the shop
- Maintaining security and safety of the shop
- Maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the shop
- Organizing outdoor promotions and sales
- Marketing the products
Key Requirements
- Qualifications in Sales and Marketing
- Previous experience as a shop attendant in high end clothes or shoes shops
- Neat and presentable personal appearance
- Excellent communication skills with a warm personality
- Ability to maintain favorable relations with customers and fellow employees
- Both ladies and men are encouraged to apply
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com.
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.