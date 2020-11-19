Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Chaos erupted in different cities in Uganda after vocal presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, was arrested.

Bobi Wine was arrested while addressing his supporters on Wednesday afternoon and taken to custody.

After news of his arrest spread like a bushfire, his ardent supports took to the streets and blocked major roads.

They engaged police in running battles while demanding the immediate release of the pop star-turned-politician.

Police were caught on camera using live bullets to disperse the protesters.

The ruthless cops shot aimlessly using live bullets and left scores dead while others sustained serious injuries.

See this video.

