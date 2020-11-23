Monday November 23, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative is right on course and the signature collection, which was suspended last week, following the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, may resume any time soon.

According to sources, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Uhuru, may be planning to use the provincial administration and the police to collect signatures for the BBI.

This comes even as the chance of holding a referendum in June next year is slowly running out after last week’s postponement of the launch of the signatures’ drive.

Speaking yesterday, a member of the BBI secretariat revealed that the launch for the signatures collection could be this week to meet the December 2 deadline, that the two principals agreed upon with lawmakers in Naivasha.

Apart from political leaders overseeing the exercise in the ward, constituency, county and regional levels, the provincial administration was also being considered to fast-track the process.

“Certain leaders have been trying to poison the ground to frustrate this process.”

“In such areas, we may consider using the provincial administration to collect signatures from those willing.”

“There will be no coercion,” a source privy to the plans, and who requested anonymity, said.

Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, confirmed that some leaders met the BBI secretariat team in Kikuyu yesterday, to come up with the plan to actualize referendum.

He added that the meeting was between select Central Kenya Members of Parliament and the BBI Secretariat.

