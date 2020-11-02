Monday, November 2, 2020 – Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has gone into self-quarantine after one of his contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing on Monday, Tedros, who is in Geneva, Switzerland, urged people to follow the same example in case they suspect they had been exposed to the virus.

Tedros said this will help “break chains of COVID-19 transmission and suppress the virus” that is in its second wave in several countries across the world.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of COVID-19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.

“My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!” Tedros said.

Since the disease broke out in China in December 2019, 46 million people have tested positive and 1.2 million have died.

