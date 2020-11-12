Thursday, November 12, 2020 – A majority of Members of Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) allied to Deputy President William Ruto, followed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation Address on the television like ordinary Kenyans.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa had earlier stated that he would not be attending the address after missing out a seat in the National Assembly chambers, where President Kenyatta addressed the nation on Thursday, afternoon November 12.

The two Speakers of Parliament limited the number of MPs allowed into the chambers in compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines requiring social distance.

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen read mischief in the list of 26 Senators allowed into the chamber as it was dominated by allies of the President and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“We have been asked to watch the Presidential address on TV.”

“The list is self-explanatory,” stated Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Mukomen.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who was not granted entry, said he had planned a Constituency Day where he would interact with his constituents at various functions.

According to the seating arrangement, Senator Kithure Kindiki and Aaron Cheruiyot were the only Senators allied to the Deputy President, who were afforded the chance to join the 114 legislators (88 MPs and 26 Senators) in the National Assembly chambers.

Many MPs allied to the DP also missed out, but some of the few who made it to the list included Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South ) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South).

