Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, skipped a meeting between the Council of Governors (CoG) and the County Assemblies Forum (CAF), in Naivasha on Tuesday, despite confirming they will attend.

Appearing in media interviews during the day, the leaders expressed hope that President Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, would honour their invitation to the meeting, in which they synchronized their demands over the Building Bridges Report.

However, Uhuru had a packed schedule in Nairobi where he commissioned the Kenya Railways Transit Shed and launched the refurbished Nairobi Central Railway Station, under the modernization program of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service.

On his part, Raila had also a busy schedule as he met China’s Ambassador Zhou Pingjian, who pledged more support for Kenya’s industrial development.

Later, he condoled with the family of former Cabinet Minister, Kyale Mwendwa, who died aged 94.

In the Governors and MCAs forum, the leaders agreed to push for amendments into the BBI report in regards to finance, security, representation among other issues.

