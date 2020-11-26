Thursday, November 26, 2020 – United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned Kenyans from travelling to Dubai.

According to a document issued by a state-owned business park, Kenya is among 13 countries slapped with a visa ban by the United Arab Emirates.

The document said applications for new employment and visit visas had been suspended for nationals – those outside the UAE – of 13 countries until further notice.

The source said the visas had temporarily stopped being issued over security concerns but did not provide details of those concerns.

Other countries on the list include Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia, Turkey, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.

The ban comes just days after Deputy President William Ruto toured Dubai, after taking a short break from Kenyan politics.

It also comes a week after the French Embassy in the UAE urged its citizens to maintain vigilance, after a bomb attack in Saudi Arabia on diplomats claimed by Islamic State.

The explosion, which occurred during a World War One commemoration ceremony in Jeddah, was the first attack in years, where explosives were used in an attempt to hit foreigners in the conservative kingdom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST