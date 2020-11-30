Monday, November 30, 2020 – The diplomatic relationship between Kenya and Somalia has gone south further after Somalia expelled Kenyan Ambassador to Mogadishu.

Retired Major General Lucas Tumbo was ordered to leave Somalia at once over his alleged interference with the upcoming Somalia elections.

At the same time, Somalia also recalled its diplomat from Nairobi.

In a statement, the Somalia Government maintained that Kenya was persistently meddling in their affairs.

According to Somalia Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, interference would potentially cause a hindrance to the political stability and security of the region.

“Somalia expresses its regret in the government of Kenya’s overt and blatant interferences in the internal and political affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia which has the potential to be a hindrance to the stability, security and development of the entire region,” Nur Haji stated.

He stated that despite the desire to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring countries, the Kenyan Government’s actions would not be further tolerated.

“The Federal Government of Somalia believes that the Kenyan Government actions are not in line with the internationally recognized diplomatic relations enjoyed by sovereign States,” he stated.

According to the ministry, the Kenyan Government has been putting pressure on the President of Jubaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islaam Madobe, to renege on an earlier agreement that was agreed upon.

The deal had instituted that Mogadishu to call for delegates to pick parliamentarians who would later appoint the president.

Kenya and Somalia have been at fronts due to recent insecurities and issues causing a shaky relationship between the two Governments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST