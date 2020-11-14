Saturday, 14 November 2020 – Standard Chartered Bank has been put on the spot after a 70-year-old woman lost Ksh 1.3 million from her account.

The woman’s daughter contacted the admin of Buyer Beware, Jackson Njeru, a popular Facebook group that exposes fraud to air their grievances, since the bank’s management has given them a cold shoulder.

It’s suspected that rogue staff at the said bank colluded with fraudsters to steal the old woman’s money, that was deposited in her pension account.

“From My Inbox, My mum who is 70 years, and whose account is account 0100319393600 (Harambee Avenue branch) found her account emptied of her pension funds of Kes. 1,370,000 on 4th September, 2020, through suspected internal collusion.

“Whenever she has tried to contact Stanchart, they refuse to talk to her.

“Keep note that this is a 70-year-old, who retired over 15 year ago and who is now financially destabilized and has to operate by borrowing funds to survive from relatives, while she had organized her finances.

“Where is the fiduciary responsibility for this pensioner!

“Does Stanchart have a heart or even care?” Jackson Njeru posted.

After the fraud case was reported, disgruntled customers flocked to the bank’s Facebook page to expose more dirt.

From the comments on the bank’s official Facebook page, it seems there’s a lot of fraud happening and mostly executed by rogue staff.

The customer rating on Standard Chartered Bank Kenya’s Facebook account has fallen from 4 stars to 1.

The review section is filled with criticism while the bank’s app has been downgraded from 4.4 to just 1.1

The Kenyan DAILY POST