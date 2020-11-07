Saturday, November 7, 2020 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has joined Deputy President William Ruto in calling for a consensus to iron out contentious issues in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Friday, Tuju said some proposals in the BBI report need to be amended since they will not help the country move forward.

“There are certain provisions in the BBI which I have my doubts about; I may feel some anxiety or I may have some reservations.

“But at the end of the day, you can’t have everything, it’s a compromise document.” Tuju, who is a former Rarieda MP, said.

On redeeming the trust of Kenyans in the BBI report following the doctoring allegations, Tuju responded with, “It doesn’t matter how long we talk about this, there are going to be people who will have alternative opinions.

“That’s why you have a referendum. That’s why you have a vote.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST