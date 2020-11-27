Friday, November 27, 2020 – Matatu owners have shifted the goalpost yet again over Nairobi Metropolitan Service Boss Mohammed Badi’s plan to decongest the city.

This is after they vowed that their Public Service Vehicles will not be restricted from accessing the CBD in a decongestion plan by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi.

This comes even as the matatu owners had earlier on agreed with Badi’s plan to relocate themselves out of the city for him to effect his decongestion plan.

The National Confederation of Matatu Transporters chairman, Nelson Mwangi, explained that they had secured a court order stopping the authorities from implementing the plan.

Mwangi, who represents more than 50 Matatu SACCOs in the city, noted that a case was still ongoing in court.

“We are already in court with the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the blocking of our vehicles from entering the city.”

“The case will be mentioned on February 9, Why is NMS in a hurry?” he posed.

He further faulted the NMS for not involving them in the relocation plans from the city.

NMS had earlier stated that the ban on the matatus would take effect on December 1, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST