Tuesday, November 17, 2020 – A young man from Nyeri known as Kelvoh Kanambo has died after putting up a cryptic message on social media.

His demise was attributed to a short illness

This came as a shock to his friends because a few days before his death, he had announced that he is going somewhere and will miss them.

Many of them were left wondering whether he knew his time was up and was knowingly bidding them goodbye for good.

Anyway, check out what he posted a few days before he passed on.

